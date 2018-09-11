China markets regulator says trade war does not benefit U.S. or China

BEIJING (Reuters) - The head of China’s market regulator said on Tuesday a trade war does not benefit China or the United States and tensions can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Zhang Mao, head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, made the remarks during a meeting with Procter & Gamble President and Chief Executive Officer David Taylor in Beijing.

Zhang also said China would treat all companies equally, including foreign firms.

Taylor said Procter & Gamble would continue to increase investment to provide better products to Chinese consumers.