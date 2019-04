U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to the U.S.-Mexico border from the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday would not predict that a trade deal with China will be reached, even though talks are moving very well along with China.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after an intense round of trade talks in Washington to hammer out an agreement on remaining issues to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets.