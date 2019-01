FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the White House colonnade prior to holding a news conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was doing well in trade talks with China.

“We’re doing very well in our negotiations with China,” Trump told reporters at a White House event.