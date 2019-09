FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States had “constructive” discussions on trade in Washington, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

The two countries agreed to keep communicating on related issues, and discussed the details of the next round of trade talks in October, Xinhua said, without providing other details.