China white paper says latest U.S. tariffs won't fix trade issues

BEIJING (Reuters) - The latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will not resolve the two countries’ trade issues, and the United States bears responsibility for setbacks in the talks process, a policy paper published by the Chinese government said on Sunday.

China can ensure good momentum for sustained economic development and economic prospects for the country are “extremely optimistic”, the paper said.

China will not concede on issues of principle, it added.