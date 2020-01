FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing and Washington signing the Phase 1 deal has created a beneficial condition for future Sino-U.S. relations, state media Xinhua reported, citing comments made on Wednesday.

Economic and trade relations between China and the United States has always been the ballast and thruster for the billateral relationship, Xinhua’s report said, citing Liu He’s comments.