U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Bedminster, New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had a very good talk with his Chinese counterpart.

U.S. and Chinese officials spoke by phone on Thursday as the world’s two largest economies seek to end a yearlong trade war, with Mnuchin suggesting in-person talks could follow.