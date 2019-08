FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a 17th Latin American Leadership Forum in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There were no concessions from China for the U.S. decision to postpone tariffs on some Chinese imports until mid-December, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to assess where U.S.-China trade talks stand.

Ross, speaking in an interview on CNBC, added that while further telephone conversations are planned, a date has not been set for another round of in-person discussions.