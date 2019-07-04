United States adds India to steel tariff dispute at WTO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indian tariffs imposed in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs last year, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.

The dispute follows similar complaints against China, the European Union and others who retaliated in the same way, saying the U.S. tariffs were essentially “safeguard” measures that should be accompanied with a balancing cut in trade barriers on other goods. The United States says they are not safeguards.