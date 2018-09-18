Japan-U.S. trade talks to see slight delay after new U.S. tariffs on China: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - The start of a second round of trade talks between Japan and the United States will be delayed until after fresh tariffs imposed on China by the United States come into force on Sept. 24, a Japanese government source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures as he testifies before Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the Office of the United States Trade Representative, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

The talks between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had been scheduled for Sept. 21, but now will be delayed by three or four days, said the source with direct knowledge of the schedule.

He asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to talk to the media.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly General Debate next week.

Tokyo wants to avert steep tariffs on its car exports and fend off U.S. demands for a bilateral free trade agreement that could force it to open sensitive markets such as agriculture. Japan instead want to persuade the U.S. to rejoin the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Motegi and other Japanese policymakers on Tuesday called for a quick end to the U.S.-Japan trade war to avoid damaging the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham