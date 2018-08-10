Japan's Motegi: Japan, U.S. will continue trade talks, meet in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan’s Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he had productive trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and they planned to hold another meeting in September.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

He said both acknowledged the importance of expanding trade between the two nations.

“We will continue talks and proceed further at next meeting we plan to hold in September,” Motegi told reporters on Friday after two-day talks in Washington.

Motegi said he and Lighthizer exchanged views on individual trade areas but nothing had been decided.