U.S. trade representative hopes U.S., China in final weeks of talks

(Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he hopes the United States and China are in the final weeks of talks to secure a deal that will ease a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
“Our hope is we are in the final weeks of having an agreement,” Lighthizer said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing, though he cautioned that issues remained.
“If those issues are not resolved in favor of the United States, we won’t have a deal.”
Reporting by David Lawder and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Chris Prentice; Paul Simao