FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 5, 2018 / 12:20 PM / a day ago

France's Macron urges WTO action over U.S. steel tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union must take urgent action at the World Trade Organisation if the United States goes ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Speaking after meeting Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Macron said the planned measures amounted to “economic nationalism” and nationalism was a war in which all sides lose.

“It is important in this context that the European Union reacts swiftly and proportionately within the WTO and in respect of the WTO,” Macron told journalists.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.