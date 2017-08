Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo gestures during the presentation of Mexico's negotiating team for the renewal of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico City, Mexico, August 2, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will host the second round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) around Sept. 10, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on Wednesday.

The talks between Canada, Mexico and the United States are due to start in Washington on Aug. 16.