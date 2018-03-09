Steel industry wants Mexico to copy Trump's tariffs, avoid dumping

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico should replicate U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 percent steel tariffs with its own customs duties on the metal to avoid being used as staging point for third countries to export to the United States, the industry chamber said on Friday.

Trump excluded Mexico and Canada from the tariffs he announced on Thursday, which could make steel exported from those key U.S. trade partners cheaper than from other countries.

In a full-page newspaper advert statement, Mexico’s national steel chamber said Trump’s exemptions created a risk that countries subjected to the U.S. tariffs would seek to export first to Mexico, and then north to take advantage of the rule.

The chamber said Mexico should not impose tariffs on countries and regions it had free trade agreements with, such as the European Union and Japan.