Trump aluminum, steel tariffs 'seemed' to apply to all countries: U.S. Commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s announcement of planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports“seemed” to apply to all countries.

FILE PHOTO: Wilbur L. Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“That’s what the president seemed to announce yesterday,” Ross told CNBC when asked whether the tariffs would apply to all countries.

“What was announced yesterday by the president is a very broad concept of 25 percent on all steel and 10 percent on all aluminum. So, we’ll have to see the intricate details, but that certainly is the broad outline and therefore it will have a fairly broad effect,” he said.