March 9, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Rusal says its aluminum poses no threat to U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum producer Rusal said on Friday its aluminum poses no threat to U.S. firms as its products are “not produced in sufficient quantity” by U.S.-based producers.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of United Company RUSAL is displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“Imports will continue, especially in those segments which are in deficit of supply,” Rusal said in a reply to a request by Reuters.

Rusal, which said that over 10 percent of its total sales go to the United States, said it was keen “to continue supply U.S. customers and support U.S. jobs”.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

