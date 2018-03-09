FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 9, 2018 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

South Korea trade minister says to consider taking U.S. steel tariffs to WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade minister said on Friday that the country would actively consider filing a complaint to the World Trade Organization over U.S. steel tariffs, but would continue to ask for its steel exports to be exempted from the tariffs.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff for aluminum on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Writing by Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.