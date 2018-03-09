South Korea trade minister says to consider taking U.S. steel tariffs to WTO

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s trade minister said on Friday that the country would actively consider filing a complaint to the World Trade Organization over U.S. steel tariffs, but would continue to ask for its steel exports to be exempted from the tariffs.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with the imposition of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff for aluminum on Thursday, but exempted Canada and Mexico.