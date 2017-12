WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday welcomed “corrective actions” by Thailand to improve intellectual property protection in the Southeast Asian nation.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer attends the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thailand would be moved from the “priority watch list” to “the watch list” following a special out-of-cycle trade review, Lighthizer said in a statement.