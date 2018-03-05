FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 5:50 PM / in a day

Trump declares won't back down on tariffs, does not expect trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not back down from his planned new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, creating a possible standoff with top lawmakers from his own Republican party who have criticized the planned levies for threatening the U.S. economy and possibly sparking a trade war.

“We’re not backing down,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I don’t think you’re going to have a trade war.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

