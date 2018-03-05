Republican U.S. Representative Walker urges rejection of planned tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the largest group of conservatives in the U.S. Congress on Monday urged the Trump administration to reject its proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying they would weaken the U.S. economy.

“Raising taxes in the form of tariffs will only weaken our now-healthy economy,” House of Representatives Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker said in a statement.

“While we support the administration’s aim to get the best deal for the American people, leaving free trade agreements or sparking a trade war could leave our allies exposed, our domestic manufacturers scrambling and our economy in turmoil,” he said.