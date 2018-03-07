FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

China leads charge against U.S. tariffs at WTO meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Major trading partners of the United States expressed both commercial and systemic concerns about its tariffs plan on Wednesday and said they feared tit-for-tat trade actions, a World Trade Organization (WTO) spokesman said.

China kicked off the debate about the planned tariffs on steel and aluminum at the closed-door meeting. Delegations taking the floor included the European Union, Canada, Turkey, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, India and Brazil.

“We fear that the United States may be opening a Pandora’s Box that we would not be able to close,” a trade official quoted Canada’s ambassador as saying.

Reporting by Tom Miles; writing by Stephanie Nebehay

