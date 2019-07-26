Trump targets China in call for WTO to reform 'developing' country status

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on the World Trade Organization on Friday to change how it designates what are developing countries, singling out China and other countries for unfairly getting preferential treatment.

Trump, in a memo, directed the United States Trade Representative to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purpose of WTO membership if “substantial progress” toward reform had not been made within 90 days.