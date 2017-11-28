U.S. budget chief Mulvaney says CFPB staff should 'disregard' deputy director: memo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday told staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to “disregard” instructions from Leandra English, the deputy director, according to a memo.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he began work earlier in the day after being named acting director by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Consistent with my email from yesterday, please disregard any email sent by, or instructions you receive from, Ms. English when she is purporting to act as the Acting Director,” Mulvaney wrote in an email to staff Tuesday morning.

Mulvaney and English, the agency’s deputy director, are in a legal fight over who should control the agency following the Friday resignation of Director Richard Cordray.