Trump administration seeks $100 billion cut in U.S.-China trade deficit: WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration last week asked a top Chinese economic official for a $100 billon reduction in the U.S.-China trade deficit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes one day after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that China had been asked to develop a plan to reduce its trade surplus with the United States, but cited “a One Billion Dollar reduction.”