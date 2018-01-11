FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Davos delegation to include Mnuchin, Ross and Lighthizer: official
January 11, 2018 / 6:16 PM / a day ago

U.S. Davos delegation to include Mnuchin, Ross and Lighthizer: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this month will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a senior administration official told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., following President Donald Trump upon his return to Washington from New York, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Trump himself plans to address the annual elite gathering of world leaders and chief executives, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
