Trump met Stanford's John Taylor in Fed chair search: official
October 12, 2017 / 11:26 PM / 5 days ago

Trump met Stanford's John Taylor in Fed chair search: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met on Wednesday with Stanford University economist John Taylor in his search for a new chair of the Federal Reserve, a White House official said.

Trump was joined for the meeting by Vice President Mike Pence and members of his team helping in his search for a Fed chair, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the official told Reuters.

Trump is working from a short list that includes Jerome Powell, a Fed governor, Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, his top economic adviser Gary Cohn, and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February, sources have said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Andrew Hay

