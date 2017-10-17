Trump likely to name Fed chair by early November: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has a pool of five candidates to choose from for the next chair of the Federal Reserve and is likely to announce his choice before going to Asia in early November, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I like ‘em all,” Trump told reporters when asked if he had a favorite from among the five.

Trump has an interview scheduled on Thursday with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February. She is one of the five candidates, the source said.

The others consist of his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, along with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor.

By the time Trump meets with Yellen, he will have had meetings with all five of the candidates, the source said.

FILE PHOTO - A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump, at a joint news conference in the Rose Garden with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said in all likelihood he would choose one of the five as the next Fed chair.

The source said announcing the choice by the time Trump leaves for Asia on Nov. 3 would give the Senate time for the confirmation process.

“I’ll make a decision over the next fairly short period of time,” Trump said.

In a Reuters poll of 40 economists taken during the past few days, a slim majority said they expected Powell - a lawyer and former investment banker who has served as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors since May 2012 - would get the nod.

The next most likely choice was Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed governor during the financial crisis.