Trump's speech sounded protectionist: EU's Katainen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech introducing steel and aluminum tariffs sounded very protectionist, European Union Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“When I read the speech of President Trump and when he was talking about economic security, to my ears it sounded very protectionist: economy without competition,” Katainen told a news conference in Brussels.

“There are economic security issues we have to address, but let us do it together and within WTO rules,” Katainen added.