Trump in 'excellent health,' doctor says after medical exam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the steps of Marine One helicopter upon his departure after his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, “went exceptionally well.”

“The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Jackson said in a short statement.