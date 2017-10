U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration on Friday over its decision to roll back requirements under Obamacare that employers provide insurance to cover women’s birth control.

The ACLU lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court, asserted constitutional and procedural claims against the change. Democratic state attorneys general have also pledged to take legal action against the decision.