a month ago
Trump backtracks on U.S.-Russia cyber unit, says it cannot happen
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
India this week
July 10, 2017 / 1:17 AM / a month ago

Trump backtracks on U.S.-Russia cyber unit, says it cannot happen

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday backtracked on his push for a cyber security unit with Russia, tweeting that he did not think it could happen, only hours after promoting it following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't," Trump said on Twitter. He then noted that an agreement with Russia for a ceasefire in Syria "can & did" happen.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

