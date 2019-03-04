House panels seek details on Trump communications with Russia's Putin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. House committees sent a letter to the White House and State Department on Monday asking for details on President Donald Trump’s communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Government Oversight committees said in a statement they wrote to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking documents and interviews on Trump’s communications with Putin.