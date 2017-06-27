FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund executive Scaramucci lands post at Export-Import Bank: source
June 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / a month ago

Hedge fund executive Scaramucci lands post at Export-Import Bank: source

1 Min Read

Anthony Scaramucci attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.Ruben Sprich

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry executive Anthony Scaramucci, an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named chief strategy officer of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a source familiar with the appointment said on Tuesday.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser, has been working at the Washington-based bank since the middle of June and also remains in consideration to become ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone

