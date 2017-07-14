Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 13) - Paris, Emmanuel Macron

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Just landed in Paris, France with @FLOTUS Melania. [0406 EDT]
- Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. [0850 EDT]
- President @EmmanuelMacron,
Thank you for the beautiful welcome ceremony at Les Invalides today! [1445 EDT]
- Great bilateral meetings at Élysée Palace w/ President @EmmanuelMacron. The friendship between our two nations and ourselves is unbreakable. [1520 EDT]
- #POTUSinFrance photo gallery is live: 45.wh.gov/CcmbKQ [1509 EDT]
- Today I announced my intent to nominate eleven individuals to Federal judgeships: bit.ly/2tkToz7 [1654 EDT]
