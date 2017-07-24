Factbox: Trump on Twitter (July 24) - Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Obamacare

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! [0640 EDT]
- After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia." [0652 EDT]
- Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! [0912 EDT]
- Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. [0918 EDT]
- Arriving at Joint Base Andrews with @SecretaryPerry, @SecretaryZinke, and @SecPriceMD..... [1615 EDT]
- Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine w/ the #OCareNightmare!
Remarks: (link: 45.wh.gov/Nn9Wsz) [1733 PM]
- #2017Jambo- Remember your duty. Honor your history. Take care of the people God puts into your life – and LOVE & CHERISH your country! [2113 EDT]
