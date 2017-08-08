Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 8) - Opioid crisis, North Korea

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J. [0711 EDT]

- After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! [0717 EDT]

