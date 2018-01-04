FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers
January 4, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Factbox: U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities along the East Coast said almost 80,000 homes and businesses were without power midday on Thursday from the massive snow and ice storm battering Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.

That is down from the 108,000 outages the storm has caused as utilities in the Southeast have restored some service after the storm moved north overnight.

Most of the current outages are in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia and New York.

The giant storm is currently located over coastal parts of New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and utilities in those states have warned customers to expect outages.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
