July 7, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

California wildfire spreads quickly; residents evacuate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fast moving wildfire driven by strong wind tore through homes north of Los Angeles late on Friday, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

Firefighters work at the site of a wildfire in Goleta, California, U.S., July 6, 2018 in this image obtained on social media. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

The blaze broke out in a building in Goleta, California at about 8:30 p.m., spreading to vegetation before damaging or destroying at least 12 other buildings, fire officials said.

“911 lines are jammed up; please only call if there is an emergency. Fire and public safety crews are active in the Goleta area,” the county fire department said on Twitter.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet

