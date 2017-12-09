FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California's Getty museum survives wildfire, ready for quakes
Sections
Featured
Palestinians to snub Mike Pence during visit over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Palestinians to snub Mike Pence during visit over Jerusalem
Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
Middle East
Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
Pictures of the Year: India
2017: In pictures
Pictures of the Year: India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 9, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

California's Getty museum survives wildfire, ready for quakes

Suzanne Barlyn

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southern California’s Getty Center, one of the world’s wealthiest art institutions, said it had survived a wildfire tearing through Los Angeles thanks to a disaster plan that has it ready for earthquakes as well.

FILE PHOTO: People walk around the Getty Center art museum and tourist landmark in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Fires that have chased almost 200,000 Californians from their homes covered the Getty’s hillside location in smoke this week. Perched above the busy 405 freeway, an artery of California’s traffic system, the Getty is among the most visited U.S. museums and reopened on Friday after two days closed.

The Getty’s design, and a plan developed with insurers eager to keep the valuable collection safe, helped shield from damage art including Edouard Manet’s “Spring,” for which it paid more than $65 million in 2014.

More than 5,700 firefighters have battled six large wind-stoked fires and several smaller ones that erupted since Monday. More than 200,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

As gray clouds swept onto the campus earlier in the week, a high-tech air filtration system pushed air out of buildings, making it harder for smoke to seep inside, said Linda Somerville, assistant director of insurance and risk management for the J. Paul Getty Trust, which oversees the Getty Center and has nearly $12 billion in assets, including art.

FILE PHOTO: People walk around the Getty Center art museum and tourist landmark in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The museum has its own water tanks and has landscaped the complex in order to keep flames at bay.

“By putting all these bells and whistles in, we are able to wet down our hillsides, close intake valves and keep smoke and debris out,” Somerville said.

Getty representatives meet quarterly with U.S. commercial property insurer FM Global, the Getty’s insurer, to review everything from brush on the property to sprinkler system design, Somerville said.

The Getty, which opened in 1997, also works year-round at preventing potential earthquake damage, Somerville said.

Art and display cases throughout the museum sit atop systems that absorb the energy of earthquake vibrations, known as base isolators. And experts who repair art and artifacts in the Getty’s conservation labs must secure the items to stable surfaces in case an earthquake hits.

“Everything is latched down at all times,” Somerville said.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.