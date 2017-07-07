FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Unnamed investor launches $260 million selldown in China Vanke: IFR
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 7, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a month ago

Unnamed investor launches $260 million selldown in China Vanke: IFR

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign of China Vanke is seen in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2016.Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An unnamed institutional investor launched a selldown worth about $260 million in China Vanke Co Ltd (2202.HK) (000002.SZ), China's second-largest property developer, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet.

The investor is offering 92 million shares at an indicative range of HK$22.60 to HK$23.20 each, equivalent to a discount of up to 4 percent from Friday's close of HK$23.55, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares are equivalent to 7 percent of the Hong Kong-listed stock, the term sheet showed.

Hong Kong stock exchange data showed fund manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) owns 92.97 million shares of Vanke, or about 7.07 percent of the stock.

Vanke did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the stock sale, while BlackRock said it does not comment on individual holdings.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.