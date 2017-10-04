FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vectura asthma inhaler makes "positive" regulatory progress in Europe
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
October 4, 2017 / 4:22 PM / in 14 days

Vectura asthma inhaler makes "positive" regulatory progress in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vectura CEO James Ward-Lilley poses for a photograph in London, Britain, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Hirschler

(Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura said its asthma inhaler Flutiform had made favorable regulatory progress in Europe, and it can now apply for approvals through its partner.

Vectura said its partner Mundipharma confirmed a “successful outcome” for the inhaler, when first assessed by the UK medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency -- which covers 18 countries across Europe.

“This positive DCP outcome is an important step in the regulatory process and Mundipharma can now begin to apply for national approvals and reimbursement in the European countries covered by this procedure”, Chief Executive Officer James Ward-Lilley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month Vectura’s shares tumbled after it reported a doubling of first-half losses and warned full-year revenues would be hit by customers running down stocks of the asthma inhaler.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.