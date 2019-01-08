India's Supreme Court clears reopening of Vedanta's copper smelter

FILE PHOTO: Police stand gurad outside a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Resources in Thoothukudi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Vedanta to reopen its south Indian copper smelter by refusing to stay an order from the country’s environmental court, the company’s lawyer said.

The Tamil Nadu state government appealed against the Indian environment court’s order in December to set aside Tamil Nadu’s order to close the copper smelter permanently.

The smelter was ordered shut by Tamil Nadu over alleged pollution that led to violent protests in May, culminating in police opening fire on demonstrators and killing 13.