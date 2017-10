CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela said on Friday it had appointed Simon Zerpa, the finance boss of its state oil company PDVSA, as the OPEC member’s acting economy minister.

File Photo - Simon Zerpa (R) holds a replica of the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar next to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) during a ceremony in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

It was not immediately clear if Zerpa, who is sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption, would remain as PDVSA’s chief financial officer.