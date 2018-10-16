Venezuela seeks banking services in Asia, Europe: official

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is seeking to open bank accounts in Asia and Europe to carry out hard currency transactions, Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday, amid U.S. financial sanctions that have made foreign commerce complicated for the OPEC member.

A gas station worker counts Venezuelan bolivar notes at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

El Aissami said the government will sell 2 billion euros on its Dicom foreign exchange platform starting in November or December, without describing the time frame.