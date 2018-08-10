FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lee, Wrangler owner VF Corp looks to exit denim business: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N) is exploring strategic options for its denim business that could include a sale or spin off of its Lee and Wrangler jeans brands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter (on.wsj.com/2Oo36eK).

The label of a denim shirt of U.S. company Lee is photographed at a denim store in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Greensboro, North Carolina-based VF, which also makes Vans shoes, rakes in more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Its jeans business has seen demand slip as big retailers including Walmart (WMT.N) stock more of their own private label brands.

VF did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Its shares rose 1.5 percent to a record high of $96.99 on Friday afternoon after the report.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
