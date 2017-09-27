FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi's role in Telecom Italia not discussed at Italy-France summit: minister
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
September 27, 2017 / 6:03 PM / in 21 days

Vivendi's role in Telecom Italia not discussed at Italy-France summit: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

LYON, France (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi’s role in Italy’s telephone group Telecom Italia was not discussed on Wednesday at a summit between the French and Italian governments, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters.

Rome is considering sanctioning Vivendi, saying the company built a controlling stake in Telecom Italia without informing the government, in contravention of state rules. Vivendi denies that its 24 percent holding has given it effective control.

“I never even raised the issue,” Calenda told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

Calenda also said that any future talks about naval military shipbuilding would have to involve Italy’s Leonardo and France’s Thales.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.