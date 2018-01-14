FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Vocus launches restructure in turnaround bid
#Deals - Asia
January 14, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Australia's Vocus launches restructure in turnaround bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian internet company Vocus Group Ltd (VOC.AX) said on Monday it would separate the enterprise and wholesale arm of its Australia business into two operating segments.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of communications company Vocus is photographed at their Sydney headquarters, Australia, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The new divisional operating structure was initiated as part of the company’s accelerated transformation program, Vocus said in a statement.

The division would result in the creation of four reportable operating arms - enterprise and government, wholesale and international, consumer, and a separate segment for New Zealand - the company said.

    Michael Simmons, former chief executive of TPG Telecom (TPM.AX) and current CEO of the enterprise & wholesale business, will head the wholesale & international division, Vocus added.

    The Sydney-based company’s shares, up 0.9 percent after the announcement, slid more than 20 percent in 2017, a turbulent year that included a failed buyout negotiation.

    Vocus has also struggled to get the most out of acquisitions bought in a three-year, A$2.4 billion ($1.9 billion) shopping spree and was forced to cut its dividend in 2017 when annual underlying profit fell short of the company’s guidance.

    Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Paul Tait

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
