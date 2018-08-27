FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

VW's compliance monitor urges greater transparency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/WOLFSBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) external compliance monitor on Monday said he disagreed with some VW executives’ use of privacy and attorney client privilege rights to withhold information about a $27 billion global emissions cheating scandal.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

VW was ordered by the United States Department of Justice to deliver three annual reports examining the cause of pollution violations to Larry Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general.

Thompson was installed as Independent Compliance Auditor ICA) after U.S. authorities blew the whistle on Volkswagen’s excessive diesel pollution on Sept. 18, 2015.

“With respect to the VW Defendants’ assertions of privilege and work product, the ICA has disagreed with some of the VW Defendants’ assertions,” Thompson’s interim report, said on Monday.

“The VW Defendants have promised further improvements in their provision of information, and increased the frequency of discussions with the ICA regarding this topic.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Wolfsburg; Editing by Maria Sheahan

