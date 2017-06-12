FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German ministry orders probe of Porsche emissions
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 12, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

German ministry orders probe of Porsche emissions

1 Min Read

Martin Winterkorn, President and CEO of Porsche Automobil Holding SE poses next to a Porsche Cayenne Diesel before the annual shareholders meeting of Porsche in Stuttgart June 17, 2011.Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Transport Ministry has ordered the KBA watchdog agency to examine the emissions of sports car maker Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), a ministry spokesman said on Monday following a critical media report.

German newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that diesel models of Porsche's Cayenne V6 TDI, an SUV model, had much higher emissions than legally allowed.

The company said it did not understand the test results, and noted that emissions depend on conditions such as engine load, speed and temperature.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.